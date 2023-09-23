Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Five people rescued from sailing boat near Cape Lookout

Five people were rescued from Lookout Bight.
Five people were rescued from Lookout Bight.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Five people are safe after being rescued by the Coast Guard near Cape Lookout.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that it got a call from the owner of the Wanderlife Life sailing boat around 7:13 p.m. Friday to share concerns about being anchored within Lookout Bight.

Officials said the owner did not feel comfortable in the channel and asked to be rescued.

A 45-foot response boat used parachute flares to illuminate their way through the narrow channel due to tough conditions created by Tropical Storm Ophelia.

All passengers, including a 4, 7, and 10-year-old were rescued by 9:23 p.m.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter also arrived to give an overhead light for the trip back to the station which they arrived to at 10:22 p.m.

The Wanderful Life was left anchored and will be checked on by salvage crews.

Conditions were reported to be 6-foot to 8-foot seas with occasional 10-foot swells. Winds were said to be 35-40 mph.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia’s rain brings flood threat Saturday evening
Richmond Public School leaders have confirmed a student has died in a crash on Hull Street near...
Huguenot High School student dies in crash
Highest rain totals will be along and east of I-95. Localized flooding will be possible inland....
Youngkin declares state of emergency for Tropical Storm Ophelia
Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Weather forces events in Central Virginia to change plans
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

Latest News

Richmond Public Schools leaders have confirmed a student has died in a crash on Hull Street...
Huguenot High student dies in crash
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia’s rain brings flood threat Saturday evening
Hourly forecast published 10:30am
Hour by Hour