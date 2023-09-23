Five people rescued from sailing boat near Cape Lookout

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Five people are safe after being rescued by the Coast Guard near Cape Lookout.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that it got a call from the owner of the Wanderlife Life sailing boat around 7:13 p.m. Friday to share concerns about being anchored within Lookout Bight.

Officials said the owner did not feel comfortable in the channel and asked to be rescued.

A 45-foot response boat used parachute flares to illuminate their way through the narrow channel due to tough conditions created by Tropical Storm Ophelia.

All passengers, including a 4, 7, and 10-year-old were rescued by 9:23 p.m.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter also arrived to give an overhead light for the trip back to the station which they arrived to at 10:22 p.m.

The Wanderful Life was left anchored and will be checked on by salvage crews.

Conditions were reported to be 6-foot to 8-foot seas with occasional 10-foot swells. Winds were said to be 35-40 mph.

There were no injuries.

