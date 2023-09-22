TSA stops traveler from bringing loaded gun onto Richmond flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transporation Security Administration officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport Thursday.

TSA says the .45 caliber pistol was found as the man entered the security checkpoint. The gun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

The Richmond Airport Police took the gun and cited the Richmond man on a weapons charge.

“This was the 12th firearm that our officers have caught so far this year. I urge travelers to take a few moments before they come to the airport to refresh their familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Last year, TSA caught 24 firearms at Richmond International Airport checkpoints.

