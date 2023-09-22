Your Money with Carlson Financial
TSA stops traveler from bringing loaded gun onto Richmond flight

TSA officers have caught 12 firearms at Richmond International checkpoints in 2023.
TSA officers have caught 12 firearms at Richmond International checkpoints in 2023.(TSA photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transporation Security Administration officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded gun onto a flight at Richmond International Airport Thursday.

TSA says the .45 caliber pistol was found as the man entered the security checkpoint. The gun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

The Richmond Airport Police took the gun and cited the Richmond man on a weapons charge.

“This was the 12th firearm that our officers have caught so far this year. I urge travelers to take a few moments before they come to the airport to refresh their familiarity with the proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Last year, TSA caught 24 firearms at Richmond International Airport checkpoints.

