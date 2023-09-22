Your Money with Carlson Financial
RPS leaders: Huguenot High student dies in crash

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Public School leaders have confirmed a student has died in a crash on Hull Street near Arizona Drive Friday afternoon.

Our crew on the scene says this involves one vehicle that was overturned. Police were called to the area near Southwood Apartments just before 4 p.m.

Richmond Public School leaders confirmed with NBC12 that four Huguenot High School students were in the crashed car. One of the students involved died.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

