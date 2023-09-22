RPS leaders: Huguenot High student dies in crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Public School leaders have confirmed a student has died in a crash on Hull Street near Arizona Drive Friday afternoon.

Our crew on the scene says this involves one vehicle that was overturned. Police were called to the area near Southwood Apartments just before 4 p.m.

Richmond Public School leaders confirmed with NBC12 that four Huguenot High School students were in the crashed car. One of the students involved died.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.