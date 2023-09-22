Richmond police officer sentenced to 6 months for crash that killed 2 teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer was sentenced Friday to six months in jail for a crash that killed two teenagers in April 2022.

Richard Johnson was found guilty in April of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless driving.

In total, he received a more than 20-year sentence, however all but 6 months of that time was suspended.

Johnson was on duty responding to a “Code 1″ robbery call, speeding in a police cruiser when he ran through a red light and hit a Buick driven by 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin with 19-year-old Tracey Williams as a passenger.

Ruffin was driving without a license and going approximately 7 mph over the speed limit.

Johnson had his lights and sirens on but was going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit at the time of the collision.

Both teens were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and both were ejected from the vehicle. Williams died due to her injuries that night, while Ruffin died 13 days later.

Earlier this year, 10 witnesses took the stand in a trial, including Johnson, who broke down in tears while testifying.

Several pieces of evidence were presented in the case, including surveillance video of the crash, still images of the damage, and body-worn camera footage.

The Commonwealth claimed the crash resulted from Johnson’s gross negligence and reckless disregard for human life.

The defense argued the crash was unavoidable, and Johnson did not see the Buick approaching the intersection.

Johnson’s attorneys argued he was acting within the scope of his duty as an officer under a Code 1 high priority with his airhorn, siren, and lights deployed, saying Ruffin and all other traffic should have yielded.

The Commonwealth claimed, given the evidence provided by Virginia State Police, Johnson was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not slow down or press the brake before approaching the red light.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin also argued it was especially unnecessary to speed through a red light given he was not the primary responding unit and was only backup.

Ultimately, after two hours of deliberation, the jury sided with the Commonwealth.

