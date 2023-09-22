Richmond opens shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As Tropical Storm Ophelia’s wind and rains come closer to central Virginia, Richmond is opening up several buildings in the city for those who need shelter from the storm.
NBC12′s First Alert Weather Team predicts heavy rains and strong winds will blow through the area Friday evening into Saturday. There is a flood watch now in effect for the Tri-Cities and Richmond. 2-4″ rain could cause flooding.
Richmond is utilizing public libraries, Department of Social Services buildings and City Hall to shelter anyone who needs to escape the storm.
A complete list can be found below:
Richmond Public Libraries (Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Main Library 101 E. Franklin Street
- Belmont 3100 Ellwood Avenue
- Broad Rock 4820 Old Warwick Road
- East End 1200 N. 25th Street
- Ginter Park 1200 Westbrook Avenue
- West End 5420 Patterson Avenue
- Hull Street 1400 Hull Street
- Westover Hills 1408 Westover Hills Boulevard
- North Avenue 2901 North Avenue
Department of Social Services (Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Marshall Plaza Building 900 E. Broad Street
- Southside Community Services Center 4100 Hull Street
City Hall is also open Friday starting at 5 p.m. at 900 East Broad Street out of an abundance of caution.
RELATED STORIES
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.