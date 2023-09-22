Richmond opens shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As Tropical Storm Ophelia’s wind and rains come closer to central Virginia, Richmond is opening up several buildings in the city for those who need shelter from the storm.

NBC12′s First Alert Weather Team predicts heavy rains and strong winds will blow through the area Friday evening into Saturday. There is a flood watch now in effect for the Tri-Cities and Richmond. 2-4″ rain could cause flooding.

Richmond is utilizing public libraries, Department of Social Services buildings and City Hall to shelter anyone who needs to escape the storm.

A complete list can be found below:

Richmond Public Libraries (Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Main Library 101 E. Franklin Street

Belmont 3100 Ellwood Avenue

Broad Rock 4820 Old Warwick Road

East End 1200 N. 25th Street

Ginter Park 1200 Westbrook Avenue

West End 5420 Patterson Avenue

Hull Street 1400 Hull Street

Westover Hills 1408 Westover Hills Boulevard

North Avenue 2901 North Avenue

Department of Social Services (Hours: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Marshall Plaza Building 900 E. Broad Street

Southside Community Services Center 4100 Hull Street

City Hall is also open Friday starting at 5 p.m. at 900 East Broad Street out of an abundance of caution.

