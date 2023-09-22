Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Retired Marine wins $150k in Powerball drawing

Virginia Powerball winner William Malashevich
Virginia Powerball winner William Malashevich(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/VA Lottery Release) - A Wytheville retired Marine has won $150,000 in a Powerball drawing.

William Malashevich says he likes to play Powerball when the jackpot starts getting big, according to Virginia Lottery officials. That was the case when he bought a ticket for the September 6 drawing at the Go Mart on East Main Street in Wytheville.

When he checked the winning numbers after the drawing, he received a shock.

“I hit them all but one!” he exclaimed.

Malashevich matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball number, which would normally win $50,000, but he had spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket. That extra dollar tripled his prize to $150,000.

“I’m numb!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Southwest Virginia customer service center in Abingdon.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 9-14-20-23-63, and the Powerball number was 1. He used Easy Pick and allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Malashevich lives in Wythe County, which received more than $3.3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia to bring heavy rain, strong gusty winds
Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center
Richmond man warns drivers after thieves steal gas from his tank
Richmond man warns drivers after thieves drill hole into his gas tank

Latest News

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia to bring heavy rain, strong gusty winds
The Northern Neck was seeing gusty winds on Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Ophelia moved...
Northern Neck sees gusty winds as Ophelia nears
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
51-year-old man found shot to death inside Richmond home
Although they haven't had to use it, Hampton Roads has a plan in place for evacuating in the...
First Alert Weather: Hampton Roads evacuation plan
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Chesterfield man killed in shooting in Richmond’s east end