Power out? Here’s how to report an outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to hit Virginia on Friday and Saturday. Power outages are possible.

Here’s information about the power companies that serve the area:

DOMINION ENERGY

RAPPAHANNOCK ELECTRIC CO-OP

NORTHERN NECK ELECTRIC CO-OP

To report an outage, log into your account or call 866-663-2688

Outage map

SOUTHSIDE ELECTRIC CO-OP

Visit the outage center to report an outage and to view outages

