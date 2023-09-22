Power out? Here’s how to report an outage
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to hit Virginia on Friday and Saturday. Power outages are possible.
Here’s information about the power companies that serve the area:
DOMINION ENERGY
RAPPAHANNOCK ELECTRIC CO-OP
NORTHERN NECK ELECTRIC CO-OP
- To report an outage, log into your account or call 866-663-2688
- Outage map
SOUTHSIDE ELECTRIC CO-OP
- Visit the outage center to report an outage and to view outages
