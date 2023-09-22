Your Money with Carlson Financial
Power crews on alert all weekend ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia

It's all hands on deck for Dominion Power tonight and into the weekend.
By Shantel Davis
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy and other power companies across Central Virginia are on high alert this weekend.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds throughout the weekend, which can be a recipe for disaster when it comes to your power.

“In an event like this, everybody who we employ is working today and tomorrow, and a network of contractors who are prepared to assist as well,” said Craig Carper with Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy says crews prepare for weather events like this all year. They trim trees that might fall on power lines or replace equipment, among the many things they do to prepare for a storm.

They also want to remind customers of some safety tips to be aware of.

“Generator safety: if you own a generator, make sure you are using it in a well-ventilated area,” said Carper.

Another pre-storm tip you can be aware of comes from the American Red Cross.

“We recommend that people take a video or pictures of the exterior of your home. That’s important for if you do experience any damages from this event. You have a record of what your home looked like before. That could help you with the process of working with insurance after the storm is felt,” said Jonathan Mcnamara, Communications Director for the American Red Cross of Virginia.

The American Red Cross also suggests that if you need prescriptions filled or medical devices charged, you take care of that before the storm rolls in.

Other power companies, like Rappahannock Electric Co-op, are mobilizing teams on the eve of the storm.

If you need to report any power outages, you can find out how to do so here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

