Northern Neck sees gusty winds as Ophelia nears

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTHERN NECK, Va. (WWBT) - As Tropical Storm Ophelia nears the Northern Neck on Friday, many residents in the area were staying inside.

NBC12′s crew on the scene says winds were already gusting more than 20 mph around 4 p.m.

The Northern Neck was seeing gusty winds on Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Ophelia moved...
The Northern Neck was seeing gusty winds on Friday afternoon as Tropical Storm Ophelia moved toward the area.(WWBT)

A source in the area says only person in the area moved their boat. Many people didn’t seem too concerned about the storm.

Several inches of rain are expected from Ophelia with coastal flooding likely in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.

For updates on this weekend’s heavy rain potential, download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

