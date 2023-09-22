Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong gusty winds likely tonight and tomorrow
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others

Latest News

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Weather forces events in Central Virginia to change plans
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong gusty winds likely tonight and tomorrow
TSA officers have caught 12 firearms at Richmond International checkpoints in 2023.
TSA stops traveler from bringing loaded gun onto Richmond flight
Tyler and I are back this week with at least two of the coolest new streaming titles since we...
12 About Movies - Home Invasions, Bayhem, & David Byrne
The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4.
Early voting kicks off Friday