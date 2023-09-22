Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of developing tropical storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency ahead of a coastal storm expected to sweep through the commonwealth this weekend.

The storm, which may become Tropical Storm Ophelia, is expected to bring heavy rain, strong, gusty winds and tidal flooding Friday evening through Saturday.

“We want to ensure that all communities, particularly those with the greatest anticipated impact, have the resources they need to respond and recover from the effects of this storm,” Youngkin said. “Since this storm has the potential to have a range of impacts across numerous localities in the commonwealth, I encourage all Virginians and visitors to keep up with the latest forecast for their area from a trusted source, make a plan, and have their emergency kits ready.”

The state of emergency allows the commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts.

The City of Richmond has an Emergency Operations Plan in place, and it is currently at Emergency Activation Level 2 (increased readiness).

The city says it will likely establish a Coordination Center with leadership from key departments to monitor and quickly respond to any significant incidents during the storm.

