Friday Forecast: Rain, Wind headed our way from a developing Tropical Storm

First Alert Weather Day for Tonight and Tomorrow for heavy rain and gusty wind
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We are tracking what is likely to be Tropical Storm Ophelia that will bring rain this afternoon/evening lasting into early Sunday morning

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday evening through Saturday. Read our First Alert Weather Day blog here: https://www.nbc12.com/2023/09/18/first-alert-heavy-rain-likely-this-weekend/

Today: Cloudy and breezy. NE wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph possible. Winds pick up overnight. Light rain arrives late afternoon and evening, heavy at times evening and overnight. Highs in the low 70s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 40%, climbs to 90% by sunset)

Saturday: Cloudy and windy with rain at any point. Rain could be heavy at times. NNE wind 10-20, 30-40mph gusts possible, 50+mph at the Bay. Heaviest rain amounts towards our far eastern counties with 2-4″+, along I-95 1-3″, lesser amounts for our far western counties. Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and SE VA. Moderate to major tidal flooding likely. Lows near 60°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance close to 100%)

Sunday: A few lingering early morning showers possible. Mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in upper 70s. Early front runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy with areas of light rain. Lows near 60°, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with areas of light rain Lows in the upper 50s, highs around 70. (Rain chance 40%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

