Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Early voting kicks off Friday

The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Graham Moomaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Voters across Virginia can begin casting ballots in pivotal General Assembly elections that will decide which party controls the closely divided state legislature.

The start of the 45-day early voting window — during which Virginians can cast ballots in person at their local election office or send an absentee ballot through the mail — is shifting campaign season into higher gear as both parties stage rallies and other events to energize supporters.

Here's where you can find your polling place

The 2023 legislative races are the first being held in new General Assembly districts drawn in 2021 to account for a decade’s worth of population shifts. The redrawn maps and a wave of retirements by longtime legislators mean many voters will be seeing new names on the ballot this year in an election cycle that will dramatically reshape Virginia’s legislature no matter which party wins majority control.

Anyone unsure of their voting status can check their registration and find their polling place through the online Citizen Portal offered by the Virginia Department of Elections. The nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project also has an online tool that lets users look up what’s on their ballot by entering their home address. For more detailed questions, would-be voters can contact their local voter registration office.

The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Election Day is Nov. 7.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong gusty winds likely Tonight and Tomorrow
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others

Latest News

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Weather forces events in Central Virginia to change plans
Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to hit Virginia on Friday and Saturday. Power outages...
Power out? Here’s how to report an outage
The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4.
Early voting kicks off Friday
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong gusty winds likely Tonight and Tomorrow