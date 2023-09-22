Early voting kicks off Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Voters across Virginia can begin casting ballots in pivotal General Assembly elections that will decide which party controls the closely divided state legislature.

The start of the 45-day early voting window — during which Virginians can cast ballots in person at their local election office or send an absentee ballot through the mail — is shifting campaign season into higher gear as both parties stage rallies and other events to energize supporters.

The 2023 legislative races are the first being held in new General Assembly districts drawn in 2021 to account for a decade’s worth of population shifts. The redrawn maps and a wave of retirements by longtime legislators mean many voters will be seeing new names on the ballot this year in an election cycle that will dramatically reshape Virginia’s legislature no matter which party wins majority control.

Anyone unsure of their voting status can check their registration and find their polling place through the online Citizen Portal offered by the Virginia Department of Elections. The nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project also has an online tool that lets users look up what’s on their ballot by entering their home address. For more detailed questions, would-be voters can contact their local voter registration office.

The last day of in-person early voting is Nov. 4, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Election Day is Nov. 7.

