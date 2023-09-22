Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Company to pay someone to binge Netflix shows

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.
Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It pays to be a couch potato, at least it might if you enter this contest.

Online ranking service onlinecasinos.com is looking for someone to binge-watch shows on Netflix. It promises to pay $2,500 to the lucky TV enthusiast who nabs the gig.

The job? To identify the most binge-worthy show on the streaming site.

And if you love “Stranger Things,” “Squid Game” and “Wednesday,” you are in luck. Those are the shows you’d most likely be watching or rewatching.

Anyone over the age of 18 can apply.

Applications have to be in by Sept. 25, which just happens to be National Binge Day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong gusty winds likely Tonight and Tomorrow
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said limited...
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a $2.99 monthly charge to dodge them
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, strong gusty winds likely Tonight and Tomorrow
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone
United Auto Workers march outside the Stellantis North American Headquarters, Wednesday, Sept....
Targeted auto strikes may spread to other states and cities as noon deadline set by union nears