Chesterfield man killed in shooting in Richmond’s east end

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s east end.

Richmond Police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found Terrell Hancock, 24, of Chesterfield, dead with a gunshot wound.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

