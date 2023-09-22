Chesterfield man killed in shooting in Richmond’s east end
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s east end.
Richmond Police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they found Terrell Hancock, 24, of Chesterfield, dead with a gunshot wound.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
