Central Virginia prepares for weekend storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond activated its emergency operation plan Thursday evening as it prepares to have crews on standby for wet and windy weather.

”Late Friday night into Saturday, the winds could gust upwards of about 40 miles per hour near Richmond, anywhere near along the counties, near 95,” Meteorologist Ros Runner said.

Based on current information on impact, the city said it will likely establish a Coordination Center with leadership from key departments to monitor and quickly respond to any significant incidents during the storm.

Already, some weekend festivities have been canceled because of the weather, including Pridefest at Brown’s Island.

“It looks like it’s going to be a complete washout even with not just uncomfortable conditions but what appear to be potentially dangerous conditions for folks that might want to attend our festival,” James Milner, with VA Pride, said.

Milner said Pridefest will be rescheduled in the coming weeks and that several opportunities remain to celebrate Pride this weekend indoors.

“We have our pre-Pride party at Ember Music Hall on Friday night,” Milner said. “We have the Tegan and Sara, which was going to be the official pride week closing concert, that will now be held inside. That has been moved from Brown’s Island. It will now be at The National.”

One event not canceled due to the weather is the State Fair of Virginia at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

“We have roughly 200,000 square feet of covered space here, so although it may be a little wet, we’re able to do a lot what we want to do to get through it,” Marlene Jolliffe said with Meadow Event Park.

Organizers say they will monitor conditions and advise attractions that may need to close based on what blows through on Saturday. However, they are prepared to continue running its regular fair schedule over the next ten days.

“You know we celebrate agriculture and farming, and farmers deal with weather every day so animals farmers and fairs can continue through the worst of weather,” Jolliffe said.

Dominion Energy monitors the weather closely and offers these tips to stay prepared and safe.

Fully charge devices before the storm, including your phone, computer, and other electronic devices. Consider purchasing portable batteries to extend the life of your devices.

Properly connect your generator. If you have a generator, make sure it is fueled, tested, and connected adequately before the storm arrives, and always operate it outdoors with good ventilation.

Create an emergency kit. The National Weather Service recommends having a basic disaster kit with essential items like water, non-perishable food, medicine, batteries, a portable charger, etc. Put them in something easy to carry, like a plastic bin or duffel bag. Learn more about what to include in your emergency kit.

Stay away from downed poles or wires if trees and limbs pull down power lines. Assume they are energized, stay at least 30 feet away, and report them by calling 866-DOM-HELP.

For more info and tips, visit www.dominionenergy.com/stormprep

