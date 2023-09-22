51-year-old man found shot to death inside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times inside a Richmond home on Tuesday.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a home on Overlook Street for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Tyrone Fleming, 51, of Richmond, shot multiple times inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This comes just hours after two shootings in the city.

The first shooting happened Monday night shortly after 8 p.m. on Carmine Street. Police say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Less than five hours later, a man was shot and killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

So far, there’s no information about suspects in these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

