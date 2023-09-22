Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

51-year-old man found shot to death inside Richmond home

The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.(WLBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times inside a Richmond home on Tuesday.

Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a home on Overlook Street for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Tyrone Fleming, 51, of Richmond, shot multiple times inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This comes just hours after two shootings in the city.

The first shooting happened Monday night shortly after 8 p.m. on Carmine Street. Police say a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Less than five hours later, a man was shot and killed on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

So far, there’s no information about suspects in these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia to bring heavy rain, strong gusty winds
Bus Stop Stabbing Investigation
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop: ‘I’m really scared’
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center
Richmond man warns drivers after thieves steal gas from his tank
Richmond man warns drivers after thieves drill hole into his gas tank

Latest News

VCU Police have a message for students returning for the fall semester.
VCU professor develops THC breathalyzer to help detect driver impairment
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Chesterfield man killed in shooting in Richmond’s east end
Earlier this year, Richard Johnson was found guilty of reckless driving and two felony counts...
Richmond police officer sentenced to 6 months for crash that killed 2 teens
Friday evening, Richmond is opening city hall for unhoused individuals looking to stay away...
Richmond opens shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia