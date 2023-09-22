12 About Movies - Home Invasions, Bayhem, & David Byrne
What’s leaving streaming this month?
Sep. 22, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tyler and I are back this week with at least two of the coolest new streaming titles since we started this thing!
There are also lots of fun movies to check out before they expire at the end of the month, including Tyler’s favorite Michael Bay film. Don’t miss it!
New to Streaming:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
No One Will Save You - Hulu
Spy Kids: Armageddon - Netflix
Leaving Streaming:
Rocky I-V - Netflix
Taxi Driver - Netflix
Michael Clayton - Max
Ambulance - Peacock
Batman ‘89 - Batman & Robin - Amazon Prime
The Truman Show - Amazon Prime
Staff Picks:
Todd:
The Empty Man - Max (leaving 9/30)
Tyler:
The Last Picture Show - Criterion, Mubi
True Stories
New to Theaters:
Expend4bles
