12 About Movies - Home Invasions, Bayhem, & David Byrne

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tyler and I are back this week with at least two of the coolest new streaming titles since we started this thing!

There are also lots of fun movies to check out before they expire at the end of the month, including Tyler’s favorite Michael Bay film. Don’t miss it!

New to Streaming:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

No One Will Save You - Hulu

Spy Kids: Armageddon - Netflix

Leaving Streaming:

Rocky I-V - Netflix

Taxi Driver - Netflix

Michael Clayton - Max

Ambulance - Peacock

Batman ‘89 - Batman & Robin - Amazon Prime

The Truman Show - Amazon Prime

Staff Picks:

Todd:

The Empty Man - Max (leaving 9/30)

Tyler:

The Last Picture Show - Criterion, Mubi

True Stories

New to Theaters:

Expend4bles

