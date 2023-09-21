Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Working from home is better for the environment, study says

A news study says working from home is better for the environment.
A news study says working from home is better for the environment.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Employees advocating for remote work might have another positive in their favor.

A new study found working from home is better for the environment.

The study’s authors said it could cut a person’s carbon footprint by 58% compared to in-office work.

Hybrid work also had an impact. Working from home two to four days a week cut a person’s carbon footprint by up to 29%.

One day spent working at home did not make a significant difference.

The study analyzed multiple data sets, including energy consumption surveys and Microsoft employee data.

Several of the researchers were also Microsoft employees.

The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain and wind this weekend
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
14-year-old Hermitage High student dies in Henrico car crash
Chesterfield Police say charges against the teen are pending.
L.C. Bird High School student found with gun inside car
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond home
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico

Latest News

FILE - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks about U.S. defense strategy at the...
Senate confirms chairman of joint chiefs as GOP senator still blocking hundreds of military nominees
A retired firefighter in Massachusetts recently went above and beyond to save newborn possums.
Retired firefighter helps save 6 baby possums after pregnant mother hit, killed by vehicle
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Officers kept Elijah McClain in neck hold despite pleas of ‘I can’t breathe,’ prosecutors say
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on prescription drug costs, in the East Room of the...
Under pressure over border, Biden administration grants protection to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation