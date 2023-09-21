Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Winning numbers drawn for $672 million Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive...
The Powerball jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $672 million, the 10th-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

The jackpot’s cash value is $320.5 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday are 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain likely and wind this weekend
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
14-year-old Hermitage High student dies in Henrico car crash
Chesterfield Police say charges against the teen are pending.
L.C. Bird High School student found with gun inside car
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond home
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico

Latest News

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain likely and wind this weekend
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Otieno family agrees to $8.5M wrongful death settlement
FILE - Oscar Pistorius gestures, at the end of the fourth day of sentencing proceedings in the...
Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say
A judge approved the $8.5 million wrong death settlement on Tuesday.
Otieno family agrees to $8.5M wrongful death settlement