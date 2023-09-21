Your Money with Carlson Financial
Weather forces events in Central Virginia to change plans

We’re tracking a strengthening area of low pressure moving up the east coast, with wind, rain, and coastal flooding impacts.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the threat of heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday night and Saturday, there are events in Central Virginia making changes.

Virginia Pride Fest

Pridefest 2023 scheduled for Saturday on Brown’s Island has been postponed. Organizers said in a social media post that they hope to reschedule the event.

The Pride after Dark pre-Pride Party on Friday and the Tegan and Sara concert on Sunday are still on. Sunday’s concert has been moved to The National.

High School Football

The Dinwiddie vs. Hopewell game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The King and Queen County vs. Essex game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

Hopewell High School
Instagram threat prompts extra security at Hopewell High School

