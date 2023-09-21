Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia woman charged with murder in ex-boyfriend’s death

Jaqueline Bledsoe.
Jaqueline Bledsoe.(Louisa County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) -A 56-year-old woman from Bumpass was convicted of second-degree murder after her boyfriend broke up with her in June 2022.

On June 4 at 9 p.m., Jaqueline Bledsoe received a text from Melvin Hansen, 59, Bumpass, saying he was ending their relationship. 

On June 5 at 12:20 a.m., she called the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, saying she shot someone an hour earlier and “didn’t know what to do about that.” She told deputies the man she shot attacked her, and “that is what happens.”

Detective Mark Stanton, an expert in mobile and vehicle forensics, learned she left her home after shooting Hansen.  She drove around, went to a friend’s house, and brought him to the scene.

Bledsoe moved his body from the barn to " not upset her show dogs in the barn,” where she shot him.  It was also uncovered that she enlisted friends after the murder to return to her house and grab items that officials didn’t find while searching.

Bledsoe took the stand for over four hours on Sept. 21 and claimed she was scared and forced to shoot Hansen.  She said he choked and pushed her down multiple times but did not show any injuries to corroborate her defense.

She was also convicted of using a firearm to commit a homicide and is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 10, 2024, where she faces up to 43 years in prison.

