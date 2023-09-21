Thursday Forecast: Pleasant for one more day before a big coastal storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry today and into the start of the day tomorrow. We are tracking a coastal storm that will likely bring rain tomorrow afternoon/evening lasting into Sunday morning

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Still warm and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy. NE wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph possible. Light rain arrives mid to late afternoon or evening. Lows near 60°, highs in the low to mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%, 90% at night)

First Alert: Low pressure developing off the southeast coast will likely track north and could bring a rainy and breezy start to the weekend. Tropical moisture will be plentiful, so rain could be heavy at times. Latest blog for more details including wind gusts and rain totals: https://www.nbc12.com/2023/09/18/first-alert-heavy-rain-likely-this-weekend/

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with rain at any point. Rain could be heavy at times, especially east of I-95. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%) Rain amounts along I-95 1-2″ with 2-4″ possible along the coast

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with lingering scattered showers, mainly during the morning. Mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs in upper 70s°.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scatttered showers during the day. Lows near 60°, high around 70. (Rain Chance: 50%)

