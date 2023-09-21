Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Police: Driver rescued after Silverado crashes on top of Corvette

Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup...
Police in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Corvette and a Silverado pickup truck.(Thornton Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (Gray News) – Authorities in Colorado responded to a bizarre crash involving a Chevy Silverado truck and a Corvette.

The Thornton Fire Department posted pictures of the crash to Facebook.

The driver of the Corvette needed help from first responders to escape the crash after the truck ended up on top of his car.

Three different fire stations helped to separate the vehicles.

The crews had to remove the truck’s wheel to get to the Corvette driver.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report

Most Read

14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
14-year-old Hermitage High student dies in Henrico car crash
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds likely Friday evening through Saturday
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Otieno family agrees to $8.5M wrongful death settlement
Those who knew Christian called him Twonnie.
‘We’re losing our kids out here’: Vigil held for 23-year-old shot and killed on Friday
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is welcomed to the Capitol in Washington, by House...
Zelenskyy delivers upbeat message to US lawmakers on war progress as some Republican support softens
The Wienermobile’s homecoming also marks the return of its beloved drivers’ title of...
Oscar Mayer brings back the iconic Wienermobile
Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Weather forces events in Central Virginia to change plans
George Cerveny and his wife drove to Kentucky Lottery Headquarters on Wednesday, where they...
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Man wins big with Mega Millions ticket