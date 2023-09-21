Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center

Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on Wednesday, May 10.
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on Wednesday, May 10.(Photo: Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man has been convicted of killing his co-worker at VCU Medical Center.

On Thursday, a jury found 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau guilty of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On May 10, Richmond Police were called to VCU Medical Center North Hospital for reports of an active threat.

Safety concerns expressed at VCU Medical Center after employee shoots coworker

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ty-Quan White of Richmond shot in the stairwell. White died shortly after the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened after the two co-workers got into a fight.

Sources tell NBC12 the two were working in a janitorial role in the hospital.

Boisseau was originally charged with first-degree murder, but that was later amended to a second-degree murder charge.

Since the shooting, VCU Health has implemented weapons scanners that were previously used near the emergency room.

Those weapon scanners are now placed throughout the hospital.

