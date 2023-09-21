Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man has been convicted of killing his co-worker at VCU Medical Center.

On Thursday, a jury found 24-year-old Christopher Boisseau guilty of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On May 10, Richmond Police were called to VCU Medical Center North Hospital for reports of an active threat.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ty-Quan White of Richmond shot in the stairwell. White died shortly after the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened after the two co-workers got into a fight.

Sources tell NBC12 the two were working in a janitorial role in the hospital.

Boisseau was originally charged with first-degree murder, but that was later amended to a second-degree murder charge.

Since the shooting, VCU Health has implemented weapons scanners that were previously used near the emergency room.

Those weapon scanners are now placed throughout the hospital.

