Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A girl is in the hospital after being stabbed at a bus stop in Henrico’s west end Thursday morning.

“Just before 9 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Fairlake Lane and Fairlake Court for a reported suspicious situation. While en route, officers were notified of a possible juvenile who had been stabbed at a school bus stop,” Henrico Police said in a press release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police say the victim is a student at J.R. Tucker High School.

The school division will have counselors and additional resources available for students and staff.

There’s no information about any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
14-year-old Hermitage High student dies in Henrico car crash
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds likely Friday night and Saturday
Those who knew Christian called him Twonnie.
‘We’re losing our kids out here’: Vigil held for 23-year-old shot and killed on Friday
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Otieno family agrees to $8.5M wrongful death settlement
Hopewell High School
Instagram threat prompts extra security at Hopewell High School

Latest News

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Weather forces events in Central Virginia to change plans
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds likely Friday night and Saturday
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield