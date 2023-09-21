Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
14-year-old Hermitage High student dies in Henrico car crash
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds likely Friday night and Saturday
Those who knew Christian called him Twonnie.
‘We’re losing our kids out here’: Vigil held for 23-year-old shot and killed on Friday
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Otieno family agrees to $8.5M wrongful death settlement
Hopewell High School
Instagram threat prompts extra security at Hopewell High School

Latest News

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
J.R. Tucker High School student stabbed at Henrico bus stop
Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected Friday night and Saturday.
Weather forces events in Central Virginia to change plans
Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested after the shooting at VCU Medical Center on...
Man found guilty of killing co-worker at VCU Medical Center
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds likely Friday night and Saturday
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield