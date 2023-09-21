Chesterfield to open 7 new recycling centers Friday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Friday, Chesterfield residents will be able to use new Community Recycling Centers at seven different parks in the county.

These are the new recycling centers:

The county says these locations were chosen to help maximize geographic coverage and bring drop-off locations closer to residents’ homes.

These new recycling centers will also accept glass, paper, and plastic as a single stream of recycling, so users won’t have to separate the materials.

“This is a great opportunity to provide our community with additional recycling options. The centers are another tool to help with keeping recyclable materials out of the landfills.”

The opening of these seven Community Recycling Centers will coincide with the restoration of seven-day operations at the county’s northern and southern convenience centers planned for this fall.

