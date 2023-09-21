After ERIC withdrawal, Virginia strikes deals with 6 states to share voter data

The Virginia Department of Elections recently signed agreements to exchange voter registration data with six other states, a move meant to rebuild some of the capacity lost due to Virginia’s withdrawal from a longstanding data-sharing program targeted by conservative activists.

On Wednesday, Virginia election officials announced they had struck deals with counterparts in the District of Columbia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio and South Carolina to help the states “identify duplicate registrations and potential double voters.”

“Secure elections start with accurate voter lists,” Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said in a news release. “Virginia now updates our voter list using data coming directly from one-to-one data sharing agreements with neighboring states and partnerships with state and federal agencies.”

