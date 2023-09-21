Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway

At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an...
At least one person was killed after a bus carrying children crashed and went down an embankment in New York on Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAWAYANDA, N.Y. (AP) — A charter bus carrying schoolchildren crashed on a New York highway and went down an embankment Thursday, killing one person and hurting multiple other people, police said.

The wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City, state police said.

The bus was carrying students from Long Island to a band camp in Pennsylvania, according to a message sent to several local news outlets by the Farmingdale Union Free School District.

Video taken from news helicopters showed the bus lying on its side in trees and shrubs yards off the road in the median between the westbound and eastbound sides of the highway.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus told WNBC-TV that there were around 45 people on the bus, mostly children. He said at least five people were badly hurt. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m.

News footage showed emergency vehicles on the highway, which was closed in both directions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
14-year-old Hermitage High student dies in Henrico car crash
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds likely Friday evening through Saturday
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Otieno family agrees to $8.5M wrongful death settlement
Those who knew Christian called him Twonnie.
‘We’re losing our kids out here’: Vigil held for 23-year-old shot and killed on Friday
A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.
1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield

Latest News

Officials with the nonprofit organization said the cats were found somehow unharmed under a...
Kittens rescued, reunited with mother after being found under collapsed wall
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain, gusty winds likely Friday evening through Saturday
FILE - Marine Gen. Eric Smith, testifies during the Senate Armed Services hearing on his...
Senate confirms new Army chief and Marine Corps commandant
A group of asylum-seekers from Ecuador wait in a makeshift camp after crossing the nearby...
After a lull, asylum-seekers adapt to US immigration changes and again overwhelm border agents