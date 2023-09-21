1 dies after crashing car into tree in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A driver has died after crashing their car into a tree on Hopkins Road Wednesday evening.

Chesterfield County Police were in the 9000 block of Hopkins Road at about 8:50 p.m. on Sep. 20.

Officers said a 2006 Cadillac was traveling north on Hopkins Road when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a tree.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to the hospital, where they died due to their injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.