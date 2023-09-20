Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and pleasant through Friday morning. We are tracking a coastal storm that will likely bring rain and breezy conditions Friday afternoon through Sunday Morning.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Becoming cloudy and breezy. Rain possible by the afternoon or evening. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

First Alert: Low pressure developing off the southeast coast will likely track north and could bring a rainy, breezy start to the weekend. Tropical moisture will be plentiful, so rain could be heavy at times. Latest blog for more details: https://www.nbc12.com/2023/09/18/first-alert-heavy-rain-likely-this-weekend/

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely at any point. Rain could be heavy at times, although not a certainty at this time. Flooding possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, especially during the morning. Becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid-60s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny. Slight chance for a lingering shower during the day. Lows in the low to mid-60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a shower. Lows in the low to mid-60s, highs around 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.