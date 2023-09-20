Watch NBC12 News live

You can get your news from WWBT/NBC12 in several ways on air and online.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In addition to our regular newscasts, news from WWBT/NBC12 is available to you online, on your TV apps and your smartphones all day, every day.

HOW TO STREAM ONLINE

Whenever NBC12 is live on TV, you can watch live at nbc12.com/livestream.

You can also use the same link for 12News Now, a streaming-only news update several times a day, and First Alert Weather Extra at 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. each weekday.

Click/tap here for up-to-date programming information.

HOW TO STREAM ON YOUR TV

You can watch live on Roku, Google Play, Apple, and Amazon Fire devices. Simply search for WWBT.

You can still find NBC12 on some smart TVs that are not loaded or connected to the devices mentioned above. Search for WWBT on those TVs as well, or browse through your extra channels.

HOW TO STREAM ON THE APP

The WWBT/NBC12 News app is available in the Google Play and Apple App Store. In the app, click on the menu in the upper right hand corner and click on “Watch Live.”

24/7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER STREAMING

First Alert Weather is available all day, every day online at nbc12.com/livestream/weather and on your TV apps.

