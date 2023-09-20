Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Virginia sees big tax bump from sports betting and casinos

Caesars Virginia Updates Lottery Board
Caesars Virginia Updates Lottery Board
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia is collecting more tax revenue from sports betting and casinos than fiscal analysts predicted four years ago when the state was considering legalizing more types of gambling.

Taxes from sports betting more than doubled in fiscal year 2023, according to Virginia Lottery figures presented Tuesday, jumping to $67 million from $27 million the prior year. Four years ago, a state gambling study predicted Virginia could see up to $55 million in annual tax revenue from sports betting once the industry was “fully developed.”

The revenue increase was driven largely by a recent tax policy change that prevented established sports betting companies like FanDuel and DraftKings from deducting the cost of free bet promotions and other wagering bonuses from their state tax bill. However, the total amount Virginians wagered on sports betting also grew, rising from roughly $4.2 billion in fiscal year 2022 to $5.1 billion in fiscal year 2023.

Virginia lawmakers voted to legalize sports betting in 2020, and digital sports betting platforms went live in the state in early 2021.

“You can see pretty clearly a sharp growth trend in collections for the first three years,” former Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee said Tuesday during a presentation to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.

An appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Gee has led the Lottery since last summer but is in the process of transitioning to a new role in the Youngkin administration as secretary of the commonwealth.

Virginia’s still-under-construction casino industry also appears to be outperforming expectations in its early stages, according to Lottery figures, even though several of the casinos are operating in temporary locations while their bigger facilities are being built.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain and wind this weekend
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
Hermitage High student dies in car crash in Henrico
Chesterfield Police say charges against the teen are pending.
L.C. Bird High School student found with gun inside car
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond home
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico

Latest News

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Otieno family agrees to $8.5M wrongful death settlement
New law aims to protect consumers from counterfeit goods sold online
New law aims to protect consumers from counterfeit goods sold online
New law aims to protect consumers from counterfeit goods sold online
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
Hermitage High student dies in car crash in Henrico