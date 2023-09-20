Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Virginia officials say school mental health pilot ‘successfully launched’ new services

Hanover County Public Schools created calming rooms, which are spaces designed to relieve...
Hanover County Public Schools created calming rooms, which are spaces designed to relieve stress and anxiety for students, during its in-house mental health pilot program that started earlier this year.(Hanover County Public Schools via Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Virginia’s behavioral health agency is recommending policymakers continue developing a plan for mental health care for youth after a pilot program ended last spring.

Under the school-based mental health pilot program, six Virginia school divisions — Bristol, Hanover, Hopewell, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Richmond city — increased mental health services for students using a combined $2.5 million in grants from the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

In a Sept. 1 report to the Behavioral Health Commission, the agency concluded the pilot had “successfully launched several school-based services.”

However, it cautioned, “the commonwealth’s school-based mental health funds are offered through multiple programs without common outcome measures to adequately assess or compare effectiveness of services.”

Schools that received funding used it to partner with community service providers, hire mental health professionals and offer resources such as calming spaces for students. They also received technical support from the Virginia Department of Education and DBHDS and were required to use a state-designed plan to meet students’ mental health, social and emotional needs.

“The grant has greatly assisted our continued efforts to care for the whole child, not only the academic, but the social, physical, and emotional well-being of our students,” said Chris Whitley, an assistant superintendent with Hanover County Public Schools, in a statement to the Mercury.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain and wind this weekend
Chesterfield Police say charges against the teen are pending.
L.C. Bird High School student found with gun inside car
Two teens were also injured in the crash.
Hermitage High student dies in car crash in Henrico
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond home
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico

Latest News

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain and wind this weekend
Police say officers received a call reporting one person shot in the 1400 block of Drewry Street.
62-year-old man found shot to death in yard; suspect in custody
The school will operate on a “secure status” and will take other measures to ensure safety.
Hopewell Schools investigating online threat
The school division says it will allow parents who are concerned about the post to keep their...
Hopewell Schools investigating online threat