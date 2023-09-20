Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hopewell Schools investigating online threat

The school division says it will allow parents who are concerned about the post to keep their kids at home.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Extra law enforcement will be on hand at Hopewell High School on Wednesday after a threat was posted on social media overnight.

“The police have been actively investigating the case of a threat made towards Hopewell High School on Instagram throughout the night, and we continue to work closely with them. It is very likely that the post was made primarily to create fear,” Hopewell Schools said in a statement.

The school will operate on a “secure status” and will take other measures to ensure safety.

The school division says it will allow parents who are concerned about the post to keep their kids at home.

