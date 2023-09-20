Hermitage High student dies in car crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police say one Hermitage High School student has died and two others were injured in a car accident Tuesday evening.

On Sept. 19, just before 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Olde West Drive and Kilcolman Drive for the report of a crash.

Once on scene, officers located three juvenile males involved in a single-vehicle crash. All three were taken to the hospital. One died due to his injuries. The other two minors have non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

All three juveniles attend Hermitage High School. HCPS will have counselors and additional resources available for students and staff within the school during this difficult time.

Anyone with more information can call Officer T. Holmes at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

