Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Flying Squirrels lose to Seawolves in playoffs

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost Tuesday evening to the Erie Seawolves in the Easter League...
Richmond Flying Squirrels lost Tuesday evening to the Erie Seawolves in the Easter League playoffs.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Erie Seawolves Tuesday evening in the Eastern League playoffs.

The Squirrels were defeated 5-0 in the first game of the Southwest Division of the Eastern League playoffs after securing the No. 2 spot last week.

This was the baseball team’s second year in a row they made it to the playoffs and only the fourth time in team history.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Heavy rain likely this weekend
P’Aris Moore was shot and killed while playing outside with friends on Dec. 30, 2022
Juvenile charged with murder of 8-year-old in Hopewell
Southside Speedway
Chesterfield seeking proposals to revitalize Southside Speedway
Chesterfield Police say charges against the teen are pending.
L.C. Bird High School student found with gun inside car
Engine 611, the last Class J steam engine in the world, will take passengers through the...
Virginia Scenic Railway offering excursions on the iconic 611 Engine through the Valley this Fall

Latest News

Steve Alker, Bernhard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez are joining the tournament in October.
Past champions commit to competing in the 2023 Dominion Energy Charity Classic
Richmond Flying Squirrels lost Thursday.
Flying Squirrels clinch playoff spot
FILE - James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne
James Madison AD Bourne to retire Spring 2024
Photo courtesy the University of Virginia
UVA hosts memorial before first home game