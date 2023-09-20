Flying Squirrels lose to Seawolves in playoffs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Erie Seawolves Tuesday evening in the Eastern League playoffs.

The Squirrels were defeated 5-0 in the first game of the Southwest Division of the Eastern League playoffs after securing the No. 2 spot last week.

This was the baseball team’s second year in a row they made it to the playoffs and only the fourth time in team history.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.