Flying Squirrels lose to Seawolves in playoffs
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Erie Seawolves Tuesday evening in the Eastern League playoffs.
The Squirrels were defeated 5-0 in the first game of the Southwest Division of the Eastern League playoffs after securing the No. 2 spot last week.
This was the baseball team’s second year in a row they made it to the playoffs and only the fourth time in team history.
