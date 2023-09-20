Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a needle-free version of epinephrine and requested more information about the needle-free allergy drug.(WFMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is sending a drug maker back to the drawing board.

ASR Pharmaceuticals’ nasal spray, called “Neffy,” is a needle-free epinephrine that is aimed for people who suffer from severe allergies.

Earlier this year, an independent branch of the FDA recommended the product be approved.

However, on Tuesday, the deadline for the FDA to give the nod, the agency asked for additional information about Neffy, including more research on repeat dosages of the drug.

The president and CEO of ARS issued a statement saying the company was “very surprised by this action.”

If Neffy does eventually get approved, it would be the first product of its type.

Roughly 40 million Americans experience severe allergic reactions.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain and wind this weekend
Chesterfield Police say charges against the teen are pending.
L.C. Bird High School student found with gun inside car
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond home
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico
Two teens were also injured in the crash.
Hermitage High student dies in car crash in Henrico

Latest News

FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit
Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain and wind this weekend
Police say officers received a call reporting one person shot in the 1400 block of Drewry Street.
62-year-old man found shot to death in yard; suspect in custody