Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners

Elon Musk’s brain implant startup recruiting for human trials

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant startup, is set to begin human trials.(Source: Neuralink via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Elon Musk’s companies is offering people with quadriplegia a chance to use a brain implant to move.

Musk’s controversial startup Neuralink says it’s recruiting for its first human trial.

It’s working on a “Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface,” called “PRIME” for short.

Participants will have a chip placed in their brains that sends signals to an app. The goal is to control a computer cursor or keyboard with their thoughts.

Neuralink is controversial since a monkey died during a trial last year.

The company said people with a cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may qualify for the six-year study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rain is likely this weekend as an area of low pressure develops near the southeastern...
First Alert: Coastal storm brings rain and wind this weekend
Chesterfield Police say charges against the teen are pending.
L.C. Bird High School student found with gun inside car
14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
Hermitage High student dies in car crash in Henrico
The shooting comes just hours after two other shootings in the city.
Man found shot to death inside Richmond home
A mailman is still fighting for his life after a high school brawl spiraled into a neighboring...
Mailman remains in critical condition after school fights lead to serious crash in Henrico

Latest News

14-year-old Keyon Johnson, a student at Hermitage High School, died in a crash on Tuesday,...
Hermitage High student dies in car crash in Henrico
Isabel kept NBC12 on-air for a full 24 hours in order to help Central Virginians navigate the...
Hurricane Isabel 20 years later: Virginia’s costliest natural disaster
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden pledges to address ‘hard issues’ related to democracy as he meets with Israel’s Netanyahu