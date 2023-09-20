Your Money with Carlson Financial
Deputies suspect missing Franklin Co. mother and kids are in Illinois

Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.
Deputies say Lauren Cook was last seen in Franklin County with her children on September 5.(WDBJ)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued an update on the missing mother and her three children on Thursday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Lauren Cook and her three children are presumed to be in Litchfield, Illinois.

The Office of the Sheriff began a missing persons investigation on Wednesday September, 13 after Lauren Cook did not appear for a scheduled court appearance in Franklin County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court. This was the second scheduled after Cook did not appear in court on September 5.

Cook’s family said they have not had contact with her since September 5 or 6, when she stated that she was in New York visiting family.

Deputies say in order to clear Lauren and her children from being “missing persons”, a law enforcement agency must make in-person contact with them in order to confirm that they are okay and not under duress.

Anyone with knowledge of where Lauren Cook and her children may be contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000, or to your local law enforcement.

