Are you ready for the next hurricane that could come our way?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While it’s been 20 years, many of us vividly remember being without power for weeks after Hurricane Isabel blew through Virginia.

Sophia Booker remembers that experience well and can teach us all how to be ready for the next one that comes our way.

Sophia was just 13 years old at the time but wise enough to know that she and her family better prepare when it was clear Hurricane Isabel was on a direct path with the Commonwealth.

“Well, we were definitely prepared for it. We watched the news, and they were telling us to get prepared for it so to have batteries and lights,” she said. “And they said it was going to be widespread, so we didn’t know how bad it was going to be, but I remember hearing that, and I was like, okay, we need all of these things.”

As an adult, Sophia has prioritized hurricane and severe weather preparedness. Over time, she has developed a preparedness kit that is second to none. She started with the essentials, and then it grew from there.

She didn’t buy everything at once because that would have been very expensive. So she picked up items, built her kit over time, and is ready for any weather emergency mother nature may bring.

In the kit, she has batteries of all types: AAA, AA, and giant D batteries that can power larger flashlights. Sophia is loaded with non-perishable foods such as tuna and beans for protein sources—oatmeal, rice for carbohydrates, and other canned goods.

Don’t forget a manual can opener for the canned items.

For cooking, Sophia has a small charcoal grill to boil water for the rice and oatmeal and to cook meat that might spoil from the refrigerator or freezer.

She also has a fire starter to get the grill going. Lighter fluid and matches work great, too.

Don’t forget water! The Red Cross recommends one gallon per person per day for up to 2 weeks.

Sophia has multiple 5-gallon containers to have plenty of water for her needs, even if a boil water notice is issued for any unexpected reason during the storm.

She has a portable lantern to ensure light is available inside and outside the house.

Also in the kit is a rope to tie down anything in the yard that could blow away.

She recommends a waterproof case to keep all your important documents if you have to evacuate.

These might include a medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, the deed or lease to your home, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies.

And she didn’t forget the most essential item that we all have to remember: a way to charge our electronic devices.

Here is a great idea: a power bank! It’s solar-operated, so you don’t have to like charge it up with electricity. You can just put it outside and let the sun charge it up.

Don’t forget a first aid kit in case someone in the house is injured during the storm.

Once your preparedness kit is complete and ready to go, check it every 6 months for expiration dates on batteries and non-perishable food items and to ensure everything else is in good working order.

