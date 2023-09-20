Your Money with Carlson Financial
66-year-old lottery winner instantly retires after claiming $2 million prize from scratch-off

A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.
A man in Illinois instantly retired after he won $2 million from a scratch-off.(Illinois Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHICAGO (Gray News) – A man in Illinois is living the dream after he spent $20 on a lottery ticket and won $2 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a 66-year-old man, who asked to remain anonymous, bought a 100X Payout Instant Ticket before winning the game’s top prize.

The man bought the ticket at Pilot Travel Center on Division Street in Morris.

The lucky winner said he and his wife stopped at the store for gas when he decided to pick up a scratch-off ticket.

“She said, ‘Don’t scratch it in front of me, I’m bad luck,’” he said. “So once we got back home, I scratched the ticket alone, and I couldn’t believe it, the ticket was a $2 million winner! I was laughing and crying at the same time. We are just ecstatic.”

The newly-made millionaire didn’t waste any time after realizing his luck. He decided to pursue his dreams after working 40 years and told his boss he was retiring.

“When I told my boss the news of my retirement, he wasn’t happy,” the man said. “He asked me, ‘What’s it going to take to get you to stay?’ I chuckled and said, ‘$2 million.’”

The Illinois Lottery said 19 other lottery players in the state have become millionaires after winning on Instant Tickets this year.

