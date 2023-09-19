‘Do something about it’: Community leaders organize gun buyback in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Outside Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, a sign stands with the message, ‘Bury Guns, Not Our People,” as part of a banner advertising a gun buyback event planned for Sept. 30 with a mission to stop senseless acts of gun violence in the city.

“We actually have a hearse and a coffin, and it’s about burying guns and not our children’s lives,” said Robert Diggs, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church. “We really trying to get them to understand the importance of taking guns off the street.”

With support from area churches, businesses and police, the Community Transformers Foundation is putting the event together.

“No one is trying to take away anyone’s rights,” said Nancy Shavers, vice president of community engagement for the Community Transformers Foundation. “This is about taking the guns out of the hands of the wrong people.”

Petersburg residents who are at least 18 will have the chance to get a gift card for each operable firearm they turn in. This includes $150 for handguns and shotguns and $250 for assault weapons.

“This event has been looked at and talked about as a tourniquet, but one thing I found out about a tourniquet. What does a tourniquet do? It stops the bleeding,” said Shavers. “If we can save one life, if we can make a difference for one parent if one child can be in their safe space and not have to worry about what’s gonna happen to them and just enjoy themselves, that’s the difference we make.”

One motivation for the event is the death of 10-year-old K’Von Morgan, who was shot and killed while sitting in his bedroom playing video games back in June.

“When you don’t have that kind of safe environment, it draws attention at large, but we have to look from within and do what we can within our community to make a change,” said Pastor Diggs.

Pastor Diggs has seen the pain grieving families faced after losing their loved ones to gun violence.

“It’s also alarming how many funeral services I conduct annually because of gun violence,” he said. “It hurts me in my heart that lives are taken too soon.”

Through the gun buyback program, he hopes they can make a difference to save lives.

“It’s us against us, and it’s time for us to move towards our heart and looking out for our neighbor,” said Pastor Diggs.

The gun buyback event is scheduled for Sept. 30 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Gillfield Baptist Church, located at 209 Perry Street.

