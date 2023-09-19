Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Richmond Police is investigating two shootings that happened on Monday - one of them fatal.
- The Henrico County Police Department is searching for more information on two people suspected of killing a man on West Broad Street earlier this month.
- The trial for a man accused of killing his co-worker at VCU Hospital begins today.
