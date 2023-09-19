Your Money with Carlson Financial
Vanna White extends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contract, staying on after Pat Sajak departs

Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week...
Co-host Vanna White makes an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of Celebrity Week on "Wheel of Fortune" in 2007.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ryan Seacrest will have a familiar face helping him with his new “Wheel of Fortune” hosting duties next year.

Longtime co-host Vanna White is extending her contract with the syndicated game show.

White will stay on for two more years --- through the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

In June, longtime host Pat Sajak announced he would be leaving the show.

Seacrest has been named Sajak’s replacement and is expected to take over the hosting role in the fall of 2024.

Sajak and White have starred in the game show since its debut in 1983.

The two are the longest-running game show hosts in American television history.

