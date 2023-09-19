Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant through Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and pleasant weather expected this week. Watching a coastal storm that will likely bring rain this weekend.

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High around 80

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday: Increasing clouds and breezy at times. Rain possible Friday night into the overnight. Lows near 60°, highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Daytime rain chance 20%, Night Rain Chance: 60%)

First Alert: Low pressure developing off the southeast coast will likely track north and could bring a rainy, breezy start to the weekend. Tropical moisture will be plentiful, so rain could be heavy at times. Latest blog for more details: https://www.nbc12.com/2023/09/18/first-alert-heavy-rain-likely-this-weekend/

Saturday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Rain could be heavy at times, although not a certainty at this time. lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.