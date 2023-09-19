Your Money with Carlson Financial
Trial for deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center begins

Christopher Boisseau is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man charged in a deadly shooting inside VCU Medical Center goes to trial Tuesday.

24-year-old Christopher Boisseau is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

In May, Boisseau allegedly shot his coworker, 25-year-old Ty-Quan White, after the two got into a fight.

Sources tell NBC12 the two were janitors at the hospital.

When officers arrived, they found White shot in a stairwell. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

VCU Medical Center was placed on lockdown as officers investigated, and a firearm was recovered.

Since the shooting, VCU Health has implemented weapons scanners that were previously used near the emergency room.

Those weapon scanners are now placed throughout the hospital.

VCU’s chief of police says the deadly shooting in the hospital stairwell was a driving reason for getting more weapons scanners.

“That was a determining factor on making the decision to ensure that the environment is for people who are coming to seek medical care and that it is a safe environment for everyone to visit VCU Health,” VCU Chief of Police and associate vice president for public safety for VCU and VCU Health John Venuti said.

The two-day jury trial begins Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

