School goes on modified lockdown after report of student having taser

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Caroline Middle School was placed on a modified lockdown on Tuesday after reports of a student having a taser on school property.

Superintendent Sarah B. Calveric says the first report came in around 11:50 a.m. About 10 minutes later, school administration and a Caroline County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer placed the school in a modified lockdown to investigate.

“A series of six parent/guardian/staff messages were crafted and released between lockdown initiation and dismissal at 2:20 p.m.,” Calveric said. “During this window of time, the CCSO/CMS team worked together to narrow the investigation to one classroom through the use of student reports, facility/backpack searches, and video footage.”

She says all students received lunch.

The middle school had a “supervised/modified dismissal” and canceled all after-school activities.

“Additional details will be shared with the CMS school community throughout the length of the investigation,” Calveric said.

