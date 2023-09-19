Police looking for 2 men in connection to armed robbery
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond detectives are looking to identify two men who they say are suspects in an armed robbery earlier this month.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, around 10:35 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of North 27th Street for a reported armed robbery. Officers arrived and found a man who said he was approached by two unknown males with guns outside his home.
The suspects stole a firearm, a wallet and other items before fleeing.
There were no injuries.
Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two males, one visible in surveillance photos.
A part of the surveillance footage showing the suspects can be found below:
Anyone identifying the suspects is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
