Police looking for 2 men in connection to armed robbery

Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a man outside of his home Sept. 9.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond detectives are looking to identify two men who they say are suspects in an armed robbery earlier this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, around 10:35 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of North 27th Street for a reported armed robbery. Officers arrived and found a man who said he was approached by two unknown males with guns outside his home.

The suspects stole a firearm, a wallet and other items before fleeing.

There were no injuries.

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two males, one visible in surveillance photos.

A part of the surveillance footage showing the suspects can be found below:

Anyone identifying the suspects is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

