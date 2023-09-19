Police looking for 2 men in connection to armed robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond detectives are looking to identify two men who they say are suspects in an armed robbery earlier this month.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, around 10:35 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of North 27th Street for a reported armed robbery. Officers arrived and found a man who said he was approached by two unknown males with guns outside his home.

The suspects stole a firearm, a wallet and other items before fleeing.

There were no injuries.

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two males, one visible in surveillance photos.

A part of the surveillance footage showing the suspects can be found below:

Richmond detectives are looking to identify two men who they say are suspects in an armed robbery earlier this month.

Anyone identifying the suspects is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.